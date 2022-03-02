Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.53

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.74%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

