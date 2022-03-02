HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.38 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

