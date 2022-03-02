HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 39.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.57 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

