Hcm Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on March 2nd (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Hcm Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hcm Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Hcm Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HCMAU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Hcm Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Hcm Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Hcm Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hcm Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.