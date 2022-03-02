Head to Head Contrast: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cadre and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inogen $358.00 million 2.24 -$5.83 million ($0.29) -121.41

Cadre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cadre and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inogen 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Inogen has a consensus target price of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Inogen -1.77% -1.70% -1.28%

Summary

Cadre beats Inogen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

