Head to Head Survey: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) versus Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 7.83 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $184.12 million 0.24 $17.70 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.95%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility and Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless 2.70% 3.74% 2.88%

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

