Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00188641 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00350517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

