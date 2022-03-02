HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.69

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.69 and last traded at $152.69, with a volume of 6275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

