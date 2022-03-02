Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

HELE opened at $204.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

