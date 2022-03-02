Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,202. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

