HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €114.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.91 ($98.78).

HelloFresh stock opened at €45.08 ($50.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.74.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

