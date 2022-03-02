Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 175,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

