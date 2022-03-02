Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.49.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
