Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

HRTX stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.33% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

