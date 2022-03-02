Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
HRTX stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
