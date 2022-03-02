Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 574,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hershey by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hershey by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

