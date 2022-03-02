Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

HSKA stock opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.00 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.84.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heska by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,789,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Heska by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,689 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

