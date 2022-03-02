Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.88

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 8094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.