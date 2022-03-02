Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.73

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.73 and last traded at $98.41, with a volume of 5883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

