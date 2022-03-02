Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.73

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.73 and last traded at $98.41, with a volume of 5883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
