Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

HPE stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

