HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 456,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $19,266,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 146,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

