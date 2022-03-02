HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48.

