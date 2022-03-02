HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNCH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNCH opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Nicholas Haft bought 63,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $649,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

