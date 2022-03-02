HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bunge by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of BG opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

