HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

ATEX opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

