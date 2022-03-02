Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 49,102 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.95 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.