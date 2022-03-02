Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Services during the third quarter worth about $46,400,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSVI traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. 20,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.37. Computer Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.87%.

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

