Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $540,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 128,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 893,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,575,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

NYSE:AUY remained flat at $$5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 350,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

