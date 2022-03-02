Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,505. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.