Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

