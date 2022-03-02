Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

