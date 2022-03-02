Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.980 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.