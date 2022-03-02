Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 1,713 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of KB Home worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

