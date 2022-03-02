Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 31,000 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Xencor worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xencor by 97.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 241.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $327,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.