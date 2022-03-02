Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $3.52 Million in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Albany International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Albany International stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

