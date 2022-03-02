Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $358.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

