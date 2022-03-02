HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $27.99

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $27.12. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 450 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

