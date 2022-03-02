HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $27.99

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $27.12. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 450 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
