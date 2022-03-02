Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 3,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:H traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.58. 879,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,408. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,976,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 311,704 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.