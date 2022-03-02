Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Position Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

