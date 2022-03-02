Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,164,200 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the January 31st total of 1,652,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.4 days.

HRNNF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.