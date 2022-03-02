Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Earnings Results

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Hydrofarm Holdings Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HYFM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

