IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little Sells 22,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94.

IMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

