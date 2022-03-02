Ian Jacobs Acquires 1,207,750 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $284.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

