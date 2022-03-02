Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.50 or 0.06673800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.59 or 1.00058795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

