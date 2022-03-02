Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Idena has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $135,910.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00205552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00190050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,127,826 coins and its circulating supply is 57,681,786 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

