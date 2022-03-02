IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Up 218.2% in February

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

