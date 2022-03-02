IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Up 218.2% in February

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IDBA opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.
IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.