iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading 1.6% Higher

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.15. 3,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$93.24 million and a P/E ratio of 98.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Get iFabric alerts:

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers reversible bra, bandeaux bra, and breast lift product under the Maidenform brand through retailers, online distributors, and specialty boutiques; and apparel accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.