iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading 1.6% Higher

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.15. 3,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$93.24 million and a P/E ratio of 98.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.
iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)
