Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.54. 23,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average is $230.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.10 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

