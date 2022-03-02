iMe Lab Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $447,525.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

