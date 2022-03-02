iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.
iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)
Read More
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.