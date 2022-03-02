iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

