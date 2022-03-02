Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

