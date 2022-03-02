Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,972 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after acquiring an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $10,295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

