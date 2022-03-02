IMS Capital Management Makes New $216,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 155.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

